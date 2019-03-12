Good news for fans of Orphan Black. A new Orphan Black series is in early development at AMC, Deadline has learned.

Temple St. Productions, which produced the original series, is on board to produce the series, which we hear is not a reboot or spinoff, but will be a new story set in the Orphan Black universe.

Orphan Black, which helped put BBC America on the original scripted series map as its first homegrown hit, aired for five seasons. It starred Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany as multiple clones in the Peabody Award-winning series that all started on a train platform. A troubled woman, Beth Childs (Maslany), locked eyes with an unknown identical woman, Sarah Manning (Maslany), before jumping to her death. From that day on, they were inextricably linked to a clone conspiracy that came to rule Sarah’s life. The cast also included Ari Millen, Jordan Gavaris, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Skyler Wexler, Kevin Hanchard, Evelyne Brochu, Kristian Bruun and Josh Vokey.

Variety was first to report the news.