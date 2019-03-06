Actress Lashana Lynch has appeared in various TV shows and films, but after playing Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel, it’s pretty safe to say that her career trajectory is going to be — to steal the film’s tagline — higher, further and faster. She sat in the hot seat on the New Hollywood Podcast to talk about the destined-to-be-a-blockbuster Marvel Studios pic and how it’s going to impact female inclusivity in the industry. More than that, we try to get her to talk about the future of the Captain Marvel franchise and whether or not she is going to be involved in Avengers: Endgame. She isn’t like Tom Holland when it comes to spilling secrets about the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but she does give us some very minuscule hints at what could happen with her character.

Lynch found her way into acting by being a musician and after attending a fine arts school where they break out into song during lunch (I’m not joking), she was confident about what she wanted to do and instead of asking what she should do with her career, she told people what she wanted to do. Now, she is starring in what could be one of the biggest movies of the year as Maria Rambeau, Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson aka the titular Captain Marvel) partner in crime and BFF. The movie is female forward and looks to change the game when it comes to the MCU. At the time we recorded, we had not seen Captain Marvel, but after watching, it is clear that Lynch’s Maria Rambeau is the heart and soul of the film, bringing humanity to a wildly intergalactic story. Lynch went in-depth about how her career has been as a woman of color, what Captain Marvel means to her and, of course, her go-to karaoke song.

Listen to the episode below.