When One Day at a Time co-showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett sat in the hot seat during the New Hollywood Podcast, the #RenewODAAT Twitter campaign had just launched and as of now, it’s still going. The popular Latinx-focused redux of the classic Norman Lear sitcom has become a lauded comedy on Netflix and the masses. Kellett talked to us about her apprehensions about revamping a TV institution and relevant topics such as immigration, mental health and LGBTQIA+ advocacy folded into the sitcom. She also tells us about that one time when she was on Drunk History and woke up the next morning without a hangover.

Before Kellett was co-showrunning One Day at a Time with her partner in crime Mike Royce, she was cutting her teeth in stand-up comedy and improv. She has written and acted on numerous shows which have proven to be useful on One Day at a Time. Her comedy writing is swift and on point and she has directed episodes. She also starred as a recurring character in season 3. The woman can do it all. As the fate of season 4 rests in the hands of the Netflix Gods, Kellett remains cautiously optimistic that the socially relevant and hilarious multi-cam sitcom will come back. Kellett talked to us about her hopes for what could happen in season 4, the state of Latinx representation in film and TV and at one point, I start to get emotional as we talk about one specific heartbreaking episode. But not all is sad and serious — she tells us that her TV crushes back in the day included the likes of River Phoenix and Wil Wheaton and admitted who she wants as a special guest on the show (we hope it happens too!). Want to find out who it is? Listen to the episode below.