A new side-by-side version from Imax of the current Avengers: Endgame trailer (watch it above) shows that the larger-format screens offer moviegoers up to 26% more of the filmed image compared with conventional screens.

Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed Endgame, used the Alexa Imax 65mm camera, a 2D digital camera developed by Imax and Arri. The brothers had used the camera for the airport battle sequence in Captain America: Civil War as well as all of Avengers: Infinity War.

Screen sizes can vary in Imax theaters, so the crawl attached to the side-by-side trailer advises that “up to” 26% more action can be seen on the larger-format screen. But the dual look is meant to promote the value for the higher-priced ticket.

Optimism is running high for the box office potential of Endgame‘s release on April 26, though it has not yet hit tracking services. Put out by Disney in the same slot last year, Infinity War opened with a record $258 million in the U.S., on the way to an ultimate worldwide gross of $2.05 billion, fourth-most of any film.

Imax, meanwhile, broke the $1 billion barrier in box office for the first time in 2018 as audiences increasingly sought out many tentpole titles on its screens.

During Imax’s fourth-quarter earnings call with Wall Street analysts earlier this week, CEO Rich Gelfond was asked about the company’s upcoming slate and whether any titles pose any risks. “There is no such thing as a risk-free movie slate,” he said. “But I think the global movies there are this year. … I don’t want to overstate it, because I’m not pretending to predict movies. But I don’t really see a big risk across this year in the titles that we’re involved with. I don’t think there’s much of a risk in the Avengers film with our cameras.”