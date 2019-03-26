Neve Campbell, Downton Abbey actor Tom Cullen, and Atypical star Keir Gilchrist have joined Alex Wolff and Imogen Poots in the indie crime drama Castle in the Ground from writer/director Joey Klein.

It follows Henry who, after the untimely death of his mother, befriends his charismatic but troubled next-door neighbor Ana, who embroils Henry in a world of addiction and violence just as the opioid epidemic takes hold of their small town.

William Woods of Woods Entertainment and Michael Solomon of Band With Pictures are producing the film, which is financed by Line 200, Ontario Creates, NOHFC and Telefilm. Executive producers are Andra Gordon of American Entertainment Investors, Tom Spriggs, Rob McGillivray, Ben Stranahan, George Stranahan, John Hansen, Mark Gingras, and John Laing.

Campbell, best known for roles like Julia Salinger on Party of Five and Sidney Prescott from the Scream franchise, most recently starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in Universal’s thriller Skyscraper. Cullen, who currently stars on The History Channel series Knightfall, previously worked with Klein on his film The Other Half, starring alongside Tatiana Maslany. Gilchrist’s film credits include It’s Kind of a Funny Story from Captain Marvel helmers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, It Follows, and The Stanford Prison Experiment.

Campbell is repped by CAA, Mosaic, and Viewpoint. Cullen by UTA, United Agents in the UK, and Viewpoint. Gilchrist by ICM Partners, Amanda Rosenthal Talent (ART), Thruline Entertainment, Viewpoint, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols.