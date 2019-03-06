Network, the Broadway production starring Bryan Cranston as the imploding newsman Howard Beale, has recouped its reported $7 million capitalization just 15 weeks into its limited engagement.

One of this Broadway season’s clearest successes, the play, directed by Ivo van Hove and also starring Tony Goldwyn and Tatiana Maslany, routinely posts weekly box office of $1 million or more, playing to sell-out or near-sell-out houses. For the week ending March 3, Network grossed $1,024,594, with 99% of seats filled. (Forbes recently reported that Cranston stands to earn $1 million from the production).

The National Theatre production – Network premiered at the London theater in 2017 – has been extended three times at Broadway’s Belasco Theatre, where it will now run through Saturday, June 8.

Network began previews on Broadway last Nov. 10, and opened Dec. 6.

Based on Paddy Chayefsky’s Oscar-winning screenplay (adapted for the stage by Lee Hall) from Sidney Lumet’s 1976 film, Network will no doubt earn a raft of Tony Award nominations – Cranston is a shoo-in for a nom – but won’t be around to benefit financially from any wins: This year’s Tonys are set for Sunday, June 9, the day after Network signs off.

The recoupment was announced today by producers David Binder, the National Theatre, Patrick Myles, David Luff, Ros Povey and Lee Menzies.