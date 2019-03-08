EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired Hometown, a feature comedy that will star Insecure‘s Natasha Rothwell, who is writing the script with Paula Pell and Michelle Lawler. Little Stranger’s Tina Fey and Eric Gurian will produce alongside Pell and Rothwell. Jeff Richmond is exec producer.

They are keeping the plot under wraps but it is a two-hander. Rothwell got a NAACP Image Award nom for Insecure and is developing an original HBO series she’ll exec produce. She wrote and starred in Netflix Presents: The Characters, an original sketch series, and was a writer on Saturday Night Live. Her next film turns are Sonic The Hedgehog and Wonder Woman 1984.

Pell wrote on SNL for 20 years and scripted Sisters. She’ll next star in Wine Country. She produced This is 40 and currently stars in NBC’s AP Bio. Lawler is the cinematographer of Rust Creek and Boomerang.

Rothwell is repped by WME and Edna Cowan Management; Pell is WME and Ken Richman and Fey is WME and 3 Arts.