EXCLUSIVE: In competitive bidding, Netflix acquired the rights to Mary Kubica’s upcoming suspense novel The Other Mrs. Netflix will turn the book into a feature film. The novel will be published in the U.S. by Park Row in 2020.

Here is the logline: When Will and Sadie Foust inherit a house on a small, remote island off the coast of Maine, they jump at the chance to make a fresh start with their family. But their eerie new home comes with some challenges, including caring for their 16-year-old orphaned niece, who proves as unwelcoming as their new surroundings. When a neighbor turns up dead, the entire tight-knit island community rallies against the Fousts, who learn that they can’t escape the secrets of their past.

Kubica will be executive producer on the film.

The author is repped by Shari Smiley of Smiley Management, Rachael Dillon Fried of Sanford J. Greenburger Associates, and attorney Scott E. Schwimer.