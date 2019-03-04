Netflix took to Twitter to make an indirect response to Steven Spielberg’s crusade to block Netflix as a future contender during the Oscars.

The streaming giant didn’t name Spielberg directly in its tweet, but considering his views on Netflix films and the Academy Awards, it seems like the statement is associated with the director’s thoughts about their participation as contenders in award season.

“We love cinema,” the official Netflix Twitter account wrote. They continue with a list of things they loved including:

Access for people who can’t always afford, or live in towns without, theaters

Letting everyone, everywhere enjoy releases at the same time

Giving filmmakers more ways to share art

“These things are not mutually exclusive,” they concluded in a tweet that could be considered a clap back at the filmmaker.

Spielberg, a current governor of the Academy’s directors branch, plans to propose changes to Oscars eligibility rules, arguing films that debut on streaming services or get a short theatrical run should qualify for the Emmys instead of the Oscars.

The director’s anti-Netflix comments come after Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma won three Oscars for Best Foreign Language Film, Best Achievement in Directing, and Best Achievement in Cinematography.