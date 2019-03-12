Spike Lee’s anticipated Netflix film Da 5 Bloods has rounded out cast, we can reveal. Clarke Peters (The Wire), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (BlacKkKlansman), stage star and singer Norm Lewis (Sex And The City 2), Mélanie Thierry (The Zero Theorem) and Vikings and BlacKkKlansman actor Jasper Pääkkönen are joining previously announced Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors and Paul Walter Hauser.

Drama Da 5 Bloods, currently in pre-production, will follow the story of four African American vets who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen squad leader (Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, the heroes battle forces of man and nature while confronted by the lasting ravages of the immorality of the Vietnam War.

Script comes form Danny Bilson, Paul DeMeo, Matt Billingsly, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee. Producers are Lloyd Levin (Hellboy), Beatriz Levin, Jon Kilik (The Hunger Games) and Spike Lee. Cinematographer is Newton Thomas Sigel (Bohemian Rhapsody).

The film marks Netflix’s fourth collaboration with recent Oscar winner Lee. He previously wrote and directed the series version of She’s Gotta Have It, which is currently in post-production on it’s second season; and directed Roger Guenveur Smith’s one man show Rodney King for Netflix. Lee is also in post-production on the time-travel feature film See You Yesterday, which he is producing for Netflix.

