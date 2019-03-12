EXCLUSIVE: Netflix and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps (Stranger Things, Arrival) have acquired the rights to Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller All The Light We Cannot See to develop into a limited series, Deadline hears.

All the Light We Cannot See tells the story of Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II. A writer is not yet attached to the project.

21 Laps partner Dan Levine brought the novel to Netflix, where the company is under an overall deal. Levine, Levy and Josh Barry will serve as executive producers on the series.

All The Light We Cannot See quickly became a global phenomenon when it was published by Scribner in 2014 and has received wide critical acclaim as well as a Pulitzer Prize in 2015, the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction in 2015, and spent 130 consecutive weeks on the New York Times bestseller list.

21 Laps recently wrapped production on Stranger Things 3 and also recently teamed with British director Jonathan Entwhistle on I Am Not Okay With This, a coming-of-age comedy series for Netflix. The company, with Fox 2000, also recently acquired feature rights to Mothers, Lock Up Your Daughters Because They Are Terrifying, an elevated horror short story written by Alice Sola Kim, in a bidding battle among multiple studios. 21 Laps is producing. They recently teamed with Greg Berlanti to adapt the hit New York musical Be More Chill. Upcoming projects include Fox’s Free Guy, with Levy directing and Ryan Reynolds starring, Monster Problems starring Dylan O’Brien at Paramount Players, and Sesame Street at Warner Brothers.