EXCLUSIVE: Kate Herron has inked with CAA for representation.

CAA

Herron most recently directed the second half of the breakout Netflix series Sex Education which stars Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson. Sex Education launched on Jan. 11 in 190 countries, and has been hailed by Deadline sister publication Rolling Stone as “a standout teen comedy.” Herron will next direct Netflix’s Daybreak, her first episode of US television.

Previously, she directed every episode of Five by Five for the BBC starring Idris Elba, as well as multiple pieces for Sky Comedy, shorts that have been featured at the London Film Festival, and more.

Herron been featured as a ‘Screen International Star of Tomorrow’, ‘Broadcast Hot Shot’, one of ‘Forbes 30 under 30’ and on the ‘BBC Hot New Talent List’.

She will continue to be represented in the UK by Casarotto Ramsay.