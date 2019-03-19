Netflix has ordered six episodes of The Queen’s Gambit, a limited series based on Walter Tevis’ novel from two-time Oscar nominee Scott Frank (Godless, Logan), with Anya Taylor-Joy (Split, Glass, The Witch) set to star.

Co-written by Frank, who also directs, and Allan Scott (Don’t Look Now, The Preacher’s Wife), The Queen’s Gambit chronicles the life of an orphan chess prodigy. Set during the Cold War era, the story follows Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy), from the age of 8 to 22, as she struggles with addiction in a quest to become the greatest chess player in the world.

Frank and Scott executive produce with William Horberg (The Talented Mr. Ripley).

Gotham Award winner and BAFTA Rising Star nominee Taylor-Joy also will star in upcoming films Playmobil, Emma, and Last Night in Soho as well as season five of Peaky Blinders and Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.