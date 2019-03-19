Netflix has given the green light to another new interactive series, Battle Kitty, an animated interactive kids series from Matt Layzell. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

“Netflix has given me the incredible opportunity to help change how young people see themselves. Like Kitty, an aspirational underdog with a big spirit of determination, I want kids who feel small to realize instead that they can stand strong, have friends, and go on to do amazing things,” said Battle Kitty creator Layzell.

Battle Kitty originated as The Adventures of Kitty & Orc on Layzell’s Instagram. Lazell will serve as showrunner on the Battle Kitty series and executive produce.

In the series, Kitty is inviting kids everywhere to join the epic quest to defeat all the monsters on Battle Island and be crowned Champion. Kitty is giving kids everywhere the power to explore and navigate their own adventures as they unlock new paths and layers in a futuristic-medieval world.

Battle Kitty is the second interactive series in as many days announced by Netflix, following You vs. Wild, an eight-episode interactive family series fronted by survival expert and TV veteran Bear Grylls. It’s set for premiere next month.

The streamer had ramped up its efforts in interactive storytelling in light of the strong buzz and fan engagement for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which became an instant pop culture phenomenon.

“Battle Kitty is a mirror reflection of Matt himself – an inspiring, surprising, and incredibly fun show that is infused at every turn with huge amounts of both humor and heart,” said Melissa Cobb, vice president of kids & family at Netflix. “This series pushes the boundaries of storytelling in entirely new directions thanks to Matt’s innovative interactive format, which will allow kids to engage in an expansive universe together with the most lovable new underdog, Battle Kitty.”

Layzell rose through the ranks as an animator on Cartoon Network’s The Amazing World of Gumball, supervising director on Nickelodeon’s Sanjay and Craig, and supervising roles on Cartoon Network’s Apple and Onion and Netflix’s Pinky Malinky.