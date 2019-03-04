EXCLUSIVE: Netflix continues to bolster the impressive cast for Antonio Campos pic The Devil All The Time, which is now filming in Alabama. Harry Melling (The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs) has joined Tom Holland, Mia Wasikowska, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Eliza Scanlen, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke and Sebastian Stan.

The gothic story follows a group of characters, including a serial killer couple, a faith-testing preacher, and a corrupt local sheriff, from the end of World War II to the 1960s in rural southern Ohio and West Virginia.

Campos and Paulo Campos wrote the script for the drama-thriller which is an adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 novel. Producers are Randall Poster, Max Born, and Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker of Nine Stories Productions.

Rising actor Melling starred opposite Liam Neeson in the Meal Ticket chapter of the Coen Brothers’ Netflix film The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, which debuted at Venice last year. Upcoming roles include His Dark Materials for HBO/BBC and Ciro Guerra’s feature Waiting For The Barbarians. The theatre actor is also well known for playing Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter franchise.

He is repped by Curtis Brown Group and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.