Netflix is doubling down on Mandarin-language content after picking up Taiwanese horror drama Green Door.

The SVOD service is launching the series on March 16 in more than 190 countries and has said that the acquisition adds to the “increasing diversity and breadth of content that Netflix has to offer”.

The series launched on Taiwan’s Public Television Service in February and airs in a weekly Saturday slot. It is adapted from Taiwanese author Joseph Chen’s novel of the same title and directed by Lingo Hsieh, known for her fantasy-horror movie The Bride, which she co-created with Takashige Ichise.

Green Door tells the story of Sung-Yen Wei, played by Jam Hsiao, a troubled psychologist who returns from the U.S. to set up his own practice in Taiwan, where mysterious patients and uncanny events shed light on his murky past.

The cast also includes Jam Hsiao, who makes his debut to lead in a drama series, and co-stars Dear Ex’s Ying-Hsuan Hsieh, Wei-Hua Lan and young actresses Haden Kuo (Tiny Times).

It is the latest Taiwanese-language drama picked up by Netflix.