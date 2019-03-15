Cosmos and StarTalk are returning to Fox and National Geographic’s lineups following an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against host Neil deGrasse Tyson.

“The investigation is complete, and we are moving forward with both StarTalk and Cosmos,” National Geographic said in a statement. “StarTalk will return to the air with the remaining 13 episodes in April on National Geographic, and both Fox and National Geographic are committed to finding an air date for Cosmos.”

Fox and Nat Geo, which did not even mention deGrasse Tyson by name in their statement, declined further comment but we hear that the extensive investigation did not find anything to prevent the sibling Fox networks from moving forward with airing the two series.

Multiple new misconduct accusations against the famous astrophysicist/TV personality in late November prompted Fox, Nat Geo and the series producers to launch the probe. While it was ongoing, Fox and Nat Geo last month put on hold the Season 2 premiere of science docuseries Cosmos, originally slated for March 3. Meanwhile, Nat Geo pulled its Tyson-hosted StarTalk off the air after the new allegations surfaced in November until the investigation was completed.