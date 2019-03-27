NBC’s This Is Us (1.6 demo rating, 7.526 million viewers) hit series demo low, but topped Tuesday night even so.

Network’s Ellen’s Game of Games (1.2, 5.400M) was the night’s No. 2 show in the metric.

CBS was Tuesday’s most watched broadcast network every hour of Tuesday. NCIS (1.1, 12.011M) set the pace, over combined competition in overall audience. And while it equaled series low in demo, it was the only other series to crack 1.0 in the key 18-49 age bracket.

CBS’s 9 PM F.B.I. (0.9, 9.054M) topped This Is Us by 1.5 million viewers.

NCIS: New Orleans (0.7, 7.233M) posted its largest overall audience since January 15, though equaling series demo low.

NCIS:New Orleans, NBC’s The Village (0.7, 4.162M) and ABC’s The Rookie (0.7, 4.123M) all shared No. 1 demo status at 10.

Both of Tuesday’s new shows, The Village and Fox’s 9 PM Mental Samurai (0.6, 2.012M) dropped 1/10th in the demo from Week 1 to 2, which is not bad especially for The Village which previous week faced an NCIS: NO repeat.

ABC’s 8;30 PM The Kids Are Alright (0.6, 3.015M) hit a new series low. Network’s other four Tuesday regular series held firm week to week: American Housewife (0.8, 3.858M) Black-ish (0.6, 2.803M), Splitting Up Together (0.6, 2.429M) and The Rookie (0.7, 4.123M).

NBC (1.2, 5.696M) topped the night in the demo while CBS (0.9, 9.433M) towered in total viewers. ABC (0.7, 3.392M) and Fox (0.7, 2.367M) tied for third in the demo. Repeat-laden CW (0.2, 766K) followed.