ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (1.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, 7.30 million viewers) more than stayed on the court with CBS’ coverage of the NCAA basketball tournament Thursday.

CBS aired a pair of Sweet 16 games — Gonzaga-Florida State and Texas Tech-Michigan — which averaged 6.7 million viewers and a 1.6 rating in the non-time zone adjusted fast nationals. The rating was the night’s best, though down from the same night a year ago on the network. Overall across CBS and TBS (the latter network aired closer games last night including Purdue’s victory over Tennessee in overtime), the coverage averaged a 7.3 household rating, up 3% over last year comparable window.

It gave CBS the easy win in both viewers and the demo for the night.

Grey’s meanwhile saw its second-best viewership of the season and was a tenth behind hoops in second place overall in the demo. The medical drama along with lead-outs Station 19 (1.0, 5.47M) and For the People (0.6, 3.02M) each bumped up a tenth from a week ago.

NBC

NBC had originals of its comedy block Superstore (0.8, 3.44M), down a tenth, A.P. Bio (0.5, 2.36M) and Will & Grace (0.7, 3.28M), both even, leading into the series premiere of the Natalie Morales-starrer Abby’s (0.5, 2.62M) at 9:30 PM, which got off to a sluggish start, ranking as NBC’s lowest-rated series premiere of the season.

The CW aired the first-season finale of Legacies (0.3, 940,000) which stayed even despite having a repeat Supernatural as its lead-in.

Fox aired repeats.