NBC has greenlighted a pair of entertainment-competition series for the summer: the songwriter-focused Songland and stand-up comedy show Bring the Funny.

Set to premiere at 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, after the season premiere of America’s Got Talent, Songland takes an inside look at the creative songwriting process. It provides one winner per episode the opportunity to have their song recorded for a global audience by the chart-topping guest recording artists featured in their show. It’s billed as a one-of-a-kind opportunity for talented up-and-coming songwriters to be exposed to and mentored by three music producers per episode who are responsible for today’s biggest hits.

The concept was devised by Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart, The Voice producer Audrey Morrissey and director Ivan Dudynsky. They serve as executive producers alongside Chad Hines and The Voice’s Adam Levine.

The panel of producer-songwriters includes Ryan Tedder; lead singer of OneRepublic and Grammy-winning producer of Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Jonas Brothers; Ester Dean, Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer of Rihanna, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj; and Shane McAnally, a Grammy-winning producer of 38 No. 1 country records).

Songland is produced by Live Animals in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, Dave Stewart Entertainment and 222 Productions.

NBC says Bring the Funny will feature the world’s best comedic acts and will embrace every style of comedy performance in one competition. It will feature the best of the best stand-ups, sketch troupes and comedic variety acts. From solo comics to musicians, magicians, puppeteers, YouTubers and more — anyone who can make audiences laugh will have the chance to receive the career-changing $250,000 prize package and see their name in lights in the “Bring the Funny” showcase.

The judges are longtime Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson, cultural tastemaker Chrissy Teigen and comedy star Jeff Foxworthy. Comedian Amanda Seales serves as host.

Premiering at 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, Bring the Funny is executive produced by David Friedman and Matilda Zoltowski, with Just for Laughs President Bruce Hills serving as consulting producer. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio.