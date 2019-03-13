NBC has given a 10-episode series order to That’s My Jam, an unscripted music and variety game show inspired by Jimmy Fallon’s viral hit Tonight Show segments “Wheel of Musical Impressions.”

Fallon will executive produce the hourlong competition series, which “will be infused with Fallon’s one-of-a-kind comedic style, feel-good energy and a carousel of his classic and brand-new music-based games, featuring a new group of celebrities each week,” NBC says.

“We love playing these games on the show, and it’ll be fun to see it taken to the next level,” Fallon said.

The format was brought to Universal Television Alternative Studio by Fallon, longtime Tonight Show producer Jim Juvonen and writer Josh Knapp. Jeff Apploff will serve as showrunner.

“Jimmy reinvented the late-night genre with his one-of-a-kind celebrity game segments that show our favorite stars at their most clever, creative and relaxed,” said Meredith Ahr, President of the Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to bring viewers a new set of games and create a weekly party that is just as much fun to watch as it is to play along.”

From “Wheel of Musical Impressions” and “Musical Genre Challenge” to “History of Rap,” Fallon’s musical games, sketches and challenges have made a mark on late-night TV, drawing moer than 20 million YouTube subscribers.

That’s My Jam mirrors NBC/Warner Bros.’ Ellen’s Game of Games, which also is inspired by recurring segments on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show, featuring classic and new games.

NBC previously passed on a reality series based on another popular Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon segment, Lip Sync Battle. The project eventually landed at Spike (now Paramount Network), where it has been a hit, currently airing its fifth season.

Broadcast late-night shows increasingly are becoming an incubator for successful unscripted and scripted series. CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden has spawned Carpool Karaoke on Apple and Drop the Mic on TBS and now TNT.

Showtime’s animated series Our Cartoon President was based on a recurring segment on CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert.