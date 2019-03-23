A local driver hired by NBC News was killed Saturday in Syria after an explosive device detonated near a group of the network’s journalists, NBC News reported on its website.

No other network employees were injured.

“We are thankful that NBC employees escaped unharmed, however one of the local drivers working with them was tragically killed,” NBC News President Noah Oppenheim said in a statement. “Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.”

Oppenheim added, “We are still gathering information from today’s events, and are in touch with the driver’s family to support them however we can.”

The network did not release the driver’s name, nor did it say where in the country the explosion occurred.

Syria is currently in the midst of a civil war, with the Islamic State terror group controlling pockets of the country.