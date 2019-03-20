The National Board of Review said Wednesday it will hold its annual awards-season gala next year on January 8 in New York City. That will be one day after the New York Film Critics Circle set its gala honoring the year’s best in movies.

The NBR, which chose eventual Oscar Best Picture winner Green Book as its best film last year, will hold its 2020 event at Cipriani 42nd Street, with Willie Geist returning to host for a sixth year in a row. The NYFCC, which voted Roma its Best Picture a year ago, said earlier this week it will have its ceremony January 8 at Tao Downtown.

Neither group has announced dates for this year’s voting and winner announcements, which came one day apart last November and are traditionally among the first to weigh in on the year’s best in film. The 2020 gala dates are identical to last year’s dates for both groups.

The upcoming awards season will be compressed as the Oscars moved up its date to February 9, 2020. The critics’ groups awards come days after the Golden Globes which will be held January 5.