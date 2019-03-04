EXCLUSIVE: Former Dynasty star Nathalie Kelley is set as the female lead in ABC’s pilot The Baker and the Beauty, an hourlong romantic comedy based on the Israeli series, from Keshet Studios, Universal TV and ABC Studios.

ABC

Written by Dean Georgaris and to be directed by David Frankel, The Baker and the Beauty follows the impossible Miami love story between a simple baker and an international superstar, Noa Hollander (Kelley) has it all: She’s the most famous woman in the country, the beautiful daughter of a real estate magnate, a successful model with an international career and, up until now, one half of a Hollywood power couple. The son of Cuban immigrants, Daniel Garcia is a simple guy who still lives with his parents and works at the family bakery. A chance encounter at a fancy restaurant — where Daniel may or may not propose to his eager girlfriend of eight years and where Noa is avoiding public speculation about a breakup from her Hollywood lover – leads to unexpected sparks and an even more unlikely love story.

Kelley’s Hollander is an international superstar recognized all over the world and one of the most famous and desired women on Earth. Noa was a young heiress, who turned her modeling career into a fashion empire and now is making the jump to acting. She has all the qualities you’d expect to find in an international superstar: She’s fickle, guarded, entitled — but underneath all that, there is a real warmth to her. She’s a woman with a lot of love to give but no real idea how to do that.

In the original Israeli series, which aired for two seasons, Noa Hollander was played by Rotem Sela.

Peru-born Australian actress Kelley played one of the leads, Cristal Flores, on the first season of the CW’s Dynasty reboot. Her exit triggered strong reaction from fans. Kelley also is known for her work on The Vampire Diaries and UnReal. This marks her return to ABC and ABC studios after a recurring role on Body of Proof. On the big screen, Kelley played Neela in The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift. She is repped by Gersh, the Burstein Company and Jackoway Austen.