Natasha Leggero (Another Period) is set as the third co-lead opposite Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette in the multi-camera comedy pilot Broke (fka the Untitled Jennie Snyder Urman/Alex Herschlag Project). It hails from Jane the Virgin creator/executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman, Will & Grace executive producer Alex Herschlag, CBS TV Studios and Propagate.

Written by Herschlag and directed by Victor Gonzalez, Broke centers on Miguel (Camil), an outrageously wealthy trust fund baby who is cut off by his father. He and his wife Elizabeth (Leggero) then move into the Reseda condo of her estranged sister Jackie (Perrette).

CBS

Leggero’s Elizabeth is Jackie’s refined and slightly snobby older sister who married the wonderful and wealthy Miguel and moved to Mexico City. However, she and her husband have burned through Miguel’s trust fund and now, without money or prospects, the two have landed on Jackie’s doorstep, in need of a place to live. Despite the slightly elitist mentality, Elizabeth is a loving woman who hasn’t entirely forgotten her humble roots.

Hershlag executive produces with Camil, Snyder Urman, Klein, Gonzalez and Silverman, along with Guillermo Restrepo, Gonzalo Cilley and Maria Lucia Hernandez Frieri for RCN TV and Resonant TV. CBS TV Studios, Sutton Street Prods and Propagate co-produce.

Actress, writer and stand-up comic Leggero is known for creating and starring in Comedy Central’s Another Period. Her latest comedy special, The Honeymoon Stand Up Special, is now on Netflix. Leggero is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Isaac Dunham.