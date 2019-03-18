EXCLUSIVE: Actor Nat Wolff is best known for his roles in films like The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns and Death Note, but now he is set to take his talent behind the camera with his directorial debut Youngest.

Written by Wolff, the short film will star June Van Patten, Austin Abrams and Michael Gandolfini, the son of James Gandolfini who will continue his father’s legacy in the upcoming prequel to The Sopranos, news that Deadline exclusively announced in January. Olivia Boreham-Wing and Jake Ryan round out the cast.

Making her film debut, Van Patten will star as Autumn, a young girl who recently lost her father. She bonds with Ethan (Gandolfini), one of her older sibling’s friends at a high school house party. When she experiences her first heartbreak, she takes matters into her own hands.

Youngest is produced by Related Pictures and Table7 Productions in association with Rollin Studios. Ken H. Keller and Caron Rudner serve as producers.

Wolff can be seen in A24’s upcoming military drama The Kill Team opposite Alexander Skarsgard. The film will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival next month. He also stars opposite Mary J. Blige in the Paramount Players horror Body Cam as well as the crime-thriller Semper Fi with Jai Courtney.

He is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Definition Entertainment.