Bill Bellamy (Def Comedy Jam) is set as a series regular in Nana, a multi-cam/hybrid ABC pilot starring and co-executive produced by Sons of Anarchy alum Katey Sagal. The project also hails from writer Lon Zimmet, Ted Melfi and Kimberly Quinn’s Goldenlight Films, Alcon Entertainment, 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios.

Written by Zimmet and directed by Andy Ackerman, Nana centers on Alex, an obsessive dad who, after the death of his wife, is forced to invite his brash and bawdy mother-in-law – Nana (Sagal) – into his home to help raise the two granddaughters she barely knows.

ABC

Bellamy will play Burke, Alex’s enthusiastic co-worker. This firefighter isn’t the brightest bulb, but he’s a great pal and sounding board for Alex. He was so eager to rescue a cat in a tree and get a taste of some “real action” that he accidentally crashed into another engine at the scene.

Zimmet executive produces with Ackerman and Melfi and Quinn for Goldenlight Films, and Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson and Laura Lancaster for Alcon Entertainment. Sagal is a co-executive producer. 20th Century Fox co-produces with ABC Studios.

Best known for his stand-up and his appearances on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, Bellamy was most recently seen recurring in Season 3 of HBO’s Insecure. He can next be seen in the horror/thriller film, The Great Illusion, opposite Selma Blair and Graham Greene. Bellamy is repped by Innovative Artists, Main Title Entertainment and Jonathan Shikora at Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler and Feldman.