The 50th annual NAACP Image Awards were held Saturday evening in Hollywood, with Black Panther leading the nominations with 14 nods.

The star-studded ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre with Us actress Lupita Nyong’o, This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown, Boomerang co-creator Lena Waithe and Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross among those attending.

Ross’ Black-ish co-star Anthony Anderson hosted the ceremony, which was televised live on TV One.

Below is the updating list of winners.

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Taraji P. Henson – Empire

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish