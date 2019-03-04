Viacom is to launch a slew of Israeli drama on its British streaming service My5 after closing a deal with pay-TV firm Hot Telecommunication Systems.

Titles include eight-part vampire comedy drama Juda (above), which has also been sold to Hulu in the U.S., six-part gay adoption story Miguel, five-part family drama Mekimi and two seasons of crime drama Sirens.

It marks the first ever foreign-language deal for Channel 5’s digital platform My5. The shows will launch later this spring and will be subtitled in English. Other third-party content on My5 includes deals with PBS America, A+E Networks’ Blaze and Little Dot Studios.

“Israel has produced some of the most compelling original drama in recent years, so we’re excited to have partnered with HOT for our first ever foreign language offering on My5,” said James Tatam, VP of Commercial, Digital & Operations, Channel 5. “Our viewers want quality and variety and we will continue to look far and wide to increase the diversity of content on My5.”

Hot CEO Tal Granot added, “Hot is the leading communication group in Israel and the home of Israeli creation. The demand for top Israeli content is increasing worldwide and for more than a decade Israeli series created by Hot have received and won international awards. We are excited to be partnering with Viacom, enabling UK viewers to watch some of HOT’s leading productions.”