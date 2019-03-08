After nearly a decade on the air, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic is heading over the rainbow after the upcoming ninth season, which Discovery Family has confirmed will be the animated mainstay’s last.

In announcing the end of the show, the network said two fan-favorite voice actors, Patton Oswalt and Weird Al Yankovic, will reprise their roles as Quibble Pants and Cheese Sandwich, respectively. Those two character names are destined to pop out for years to come when fans scroll through those stars’ IMDB pages. And if that intrigued you, just keep reading for the new season’s logline.

Here’s the official description from Discovery Family: “In the back-to-back season premiere titled ‘The Beginning of the End,’ Princess Celestia and Princess Luna decide to retire and hand off the ruling of Equestria to Twilight Sparkle and her friends, which sends Twilight into a tailspin of self-doubt. Meanwhile, an ancient villain bands together a legion of nefarious characters to conquer all of Equestria, challenging Twilight Sparkle and the rest of the Mane 6 to step in and save the day.”

The 26-episode final season will start Saturday, April 6. The series is produced by Allspark Animation for Discovery Family. Stephen Davis is the executive producer for Allspark.

Accompanied by a toy line launched in the early-1980s, My Little Pony has had several lives on the big and small screen. Although it was conceived of as a TV show targeting viewers ages 2 to 11, the various TV incarnations have also been embraced by a dedicated group of frequently costumed adult men, who identify as “Bronys.” A 2014 documentary that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, A Brony Tale, took viewers inside that subculture and visited the annual BronyCon fan convention.