After three days of bargaining, the American Federation of Musicians and management’s AMPTP have agreed to extend their current film and TV contract until Nov. 14.

The agreement comes after failing to reach a deal on the union’s key demand – residuals from streaming shows. Actors, writers and directors receive streaming residuals, but musicians don’t.

“Musicians who work in the television, film and sound recording industries have always participated in traditional media revenue streams that continue to enrich those who exploit our music long after we create it,” Hair said. “The new media streaming proposals offered by the film studios in the current round of negotiations were not a fair bargain and were unacceptable.”

The contract extension provides for a 2% raise in existing wages, and continuing the terms and conditions of the current agreement to Nov. 14, 2019. “We will continue our discussions with the film industry in November toward fairness in new media for our members and their families,” Hair said. Until then, the union said, musicians will be “ramping up efforts to win a fair contract.”