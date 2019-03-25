MTV is heading to Seville, Spain for this year’s European Music Awards. It marks the second year in a row that the live music event will be held in Spain, having been hosted in Bilbao last year.

The Viacom-owned youth-skewing network will run the event out of FIBES, Conference & Exhibition Centre of Seville on Sunday November 3 2019. It will air in nearly 180 countries.

Last year’s event, which was hosted by Hailee Steinfeld at the Bizkaia Arena, featured performances from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Little Mix and Panic! At the Disco with Camila Cabello picking up four awards and Janet Jackson being handed the Global Icon Award.

“We are thrilled to land in Seville for the 2019 MTV EMAs. It’s a vibrant city with an incredible music culture that will be the perfect backdrop for this epic night of music,” said Bruce Gillmer, EVP, Viacom’s Global Head of Music and Co-Brand Lead of MTV International.

Raffaele Annecchino, President & Managing Director of Viacom International Media Networks Southern & Western Europe, Middle East and Africa, added, “We’re tremendously excited to be hosting the MTV EMA in Spain for the fourth time and to be working in partnership with Seville. It is the first Creative City of Music to be recognized by UNESCO and has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. The city is a highly recognized center of creativity and musical activity, a vibrant environment that is the result of a long music tradition and influence on a global scale. In short, Seville is the perfect cultural hotspot to host the MTV EMA event.”

D. Juan Espadas, Mayor of Seville, said, “The decision to bring the MTV EMA to Seville confirms the great momentum this city experiences in terms of international projection. This is thanks to our culture, heritage and logistic capabilities to organize A-list congresses and events, which help us to showcase our city to attract investments and put Seville on the map.”