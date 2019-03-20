Kate Mulgrew (Star Trek: Voyager), Brett Gelman (Lemon, Stranger Things) and Natalie Paul (The Sinner, You) are set to recur on the upcoming third season of AT&T Audience Network’s critically praised drama series Mr. Mercedes, from Sonar Entertainment. Production on the Stephen King adaptation is underway in Charleston, South Carolina.

Season 2 took place a year after Brady Hartsfield’s (Harry Treadaway) thwarted attempt to perpetrate a second mass murder in the community of Bridgton, Ohio. Since the incident, Hartsfield had been hospitalized in a vegetative state. Retired Detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) did his best to move on from his Brady obsession, teaming up with Holly Gibney (Justine Lupe) to open Finders Keepers, a private investigative agency. But when unexplainable occurrences began to affect hospital staff members attending to Brady, Hodges was haunted by the feeling that Brady was somehow responsible.

Mulgrew will play Alma Lane, another life-long resident of Bridgton, Ohio and a compelling force in Morris’ (Gabriel Ebert) life since he was a boy. She is a bit vicious and a lot smart.

Gelman portrays Roland Finklestein, a smart, passionate defense attorney who is representing Lou Linklatter (Breeda Wool) in her murder trial. He believes he can win the case if they go to trial and keep Lou out of prison.

Paul will play A. D. A. Sarah Pace, Prosecutor on Lou’s case. At first glance one might think her soft, but she is a hardcore prosecutor with a strong moral compass. She doesn’t support or believe in Lou’s vigilantism and refuses to back down from pursuing justice.

David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Ally McBeal) returns for Season 3 to oversee the writer’s room and Jack Bender (Lost, Under the Dome) to direct. In addition to King, Kelley and Bender, Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill Entertainment, Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni of Sonar Entertainment, and Shane Elrod and Kate Regan of AT&T Audience Network will continue to serve as executive producers.

Mulgrew plays tough Russian prison chef Galina “Red” Rezniko in Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, a role for which she won a Critics’ Choice TV award and received an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress. She’s also known as Captain Janeway, the first female captain of the Starship Enterprise in Star Trek: Voyager.

Gelman stars in and co-wrote the film Lemon, which premiered to critical praise at last year’s Sundance Film Festival. He can most recently be seen on HBO’s Camping opposite Jennifer Garner, David Tennant, and Juliette Lewis. He is currently guest starring on Netflix’s Stranger Things and can also be seen as the brother-in-law on Amazon’s hit series Fleabag.

Paul can most recently be seen in a leading role opposite Bill Pullman in The Sinner for USA. She also recurs on Netflix’s You. Paul starred in season 1 of HBO’s The Deuce and in the feature film Crown Heights, opposite Keith Stanfield, which won the Dramatic Audience Award at Sundance this year and earned Paul an NAACP Image Award nomination in the Best Actress category.