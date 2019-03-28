As MoviePass and MoviePass Films comes under the Moviefone umbrella, the Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. subsidiary has tapped former Rotten Tomatoes Senior Editor, Grae Drake, as “Ms. Moviefone” to become their leading brand personality. The announcement comes as Moviefone emerges as a new venture and premier destination for content, reviews and commentary.

As the new face of Moviefone, Drake will engage with the film community by interviewing filmmakers and celebrities, and she’ll appear at industry events to provide an inside look at the movies. Drake will be responsible for producing and hosting a series of new original video content that will live on the Moviefone site. She will also oversee the evolution of existing video content, such as the well-known “Unscripted” series, providing Moviefone with the flexibility to continue creating and growing its video library.

Former Rotten Tomatoes Editor-in-Chief Matt Atchity and Grace Kang negotiated the deal on behalf of Moviefone, with No Good Entertainment, Innovative Artists, and Kleinberg, Lange, Cuddy and Carlo negotiating on behalf of Drake. Drake will work closely with Atchity and Moviefone veteran Drew Taylor, who recently was promoted to Managing Editor.

“Moviefone is such an iconic brand, and I’m excited to have Grae join the team. When I think about my career, I’m most proud of the work I did with Grae at Rotten Tomatoes, growing that brand into a household name. She’s going to play a key role here at Moviefone as we grow our stature as the pre-eminent destination for movie fans. Grae’s is the perfect voice to help us strengthen our connection with the millions of fans using Moviefone today, and she’ll use her expertise and passion around all aspects of pop culture to help build our audience even more.” said Atchity, GM of Moviefone. “Having a female voice of authority about movies is really important. It’s making the change I want to see regarding representation and gender parity in film media, which is still overwhelmingly male. Moviefone has the opportunity to lead by example, and I know Grae will bring a fresh energy and passion to our relationships within the film industry.”

“Moviefone is largely responsible for shaping the way I personally interact with movies,” said Drake. “It is an honor to be able to represent the brand and push film discussions past static critic scores. Movies speak to people in deep and unique ways, and it’s incredible to be a part of telling those stories. Matt Atchity and I had a powerful partnership at Rotten Tomatoes, and I’m thrilled to reunite with him to move the Moviefone brand forward.”

“Moviefone is, and has been, a valued contributor to the movie community. Ms. Moviefone is the perfect way to connect with moviegoers and strengthen our brand recognition,” said Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and CEO of Helios and Matheson. “Moviefone has a bright future ahead, and I know Grae is the perfect person to help make our vision a reality.”