EXCLUSIVE: In Kerstin Pantera’s family dramedy Mother’s Little Helpers, four siblings are brought together when their former ’70s flower power mother learns she has weeks to live — but it’s not exactly a lovefest.

Based on true events, Mother’s Little Helpers is written and directed by Pantera and follows the estranged children of the dying mother as they try to do the right thing by a mother who always did them wrong. The dysfunction runs rampant as the comedic family drama unravels while the siblings say goodbye to their mom…who was never that much of a parent to begin with.

Pantera also stars alongside Breeda Wool, Milana Vayntrub, Melanie Hutsell, Sam Littlefield, Davi Giuntoli, and Cool Benson. Wool also serves as an executive producer with AnnaLiza Recto, Michael Kaleda, and Jonathan Grubb. Producers are Eva Kim and Tammy Sanchez.

Mother’s Little Helpers makes its world premiere at SXSW March 9. Watch the teaser trailer above.