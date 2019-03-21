EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate UK is renewing its partnership with the BBC, Merman and Delightful to co-finance and sell the second series of Sharon Horgan sitcom Motherland.

Shoot is recently underway on the second season of the UK show about the trials and traumas of motherhood. Starring are Anna Maxwell Martin (Becoming Jane), Lucy Punch (Bad Teacher), Diane Morgan (Alan Partridge) and Paul Ready (The Terror).

Series two is written by Horgan (Catastrophe), Holly Walsh (Dead Boss), Helen Linehan, and Barunka O’Shaughnessy (Lethal). It is a Merman Production, with Delightful Industries. Executive producers for Merman are Clelia Mountford and Sharon Horgan, with Richard Boden for Delightful, and Holly Walsh. Sundance Now had U.S. rights to the first series.

Zygi Kamasa, Chief Executive of Lionsgate’s European office, said, “Series one of Motherland had a relatable yet hilarious way of connecting with audiences. The series was a global hit because it was so honest and pulled no punches. We’re thrilled to reunite a global audience with this group of blisteringly authentic yet funny mothers.”

The deal marks the latest TV pact for film distributor Lionsgate UK, which has been growing its TV footprint in recent years.