Morrissey, who will release an album of classic 1960s and ’70s covers on May 24, has booked his first Broadway engagement May 2-11 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

The announcement of the gig describes it as an “intimate yet exciting exploration of Morrissey’s expansive career.” On the upcoming album, California Son, the pop singer and former Smiths frontman delivers versions of Joni Mitchell, Dionne Warwick and Bob Dylan as well as lesser-known artists like Jobraith and Phil Ochs. Green Day’s Billy Joe Armstrong, Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste and Young the Giant’s Sameer Gadhia appear on the album as collaborators.

Last year, Morrissey released a well-received cover of the Pretenders’ “Back on the Chain Gang.”

Broadway has been a welcome home for musicians of late. Looking to emulate the success of Mamma Mia! and Jersey Boys, jukebox musicals have featured everyone from Carole King to Cher to the Go-Gos. The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, the 1910 venue where Morrissey will take up residence, recently hosted Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. It has also been home to Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid, as well as the 1959 Sound of Music and a solo show by Kristin Chenoweth.

For Morrissey, California Son is his 12th album and while he is not a Top 40 staple, enough people have grown up on the Smiths and his solo material (especially in LA) that he is a frequent pop-culture reference. He popped up in a scene in last summer’s Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp, whose director, Peyton Reed, once played in a Smiths cover band.