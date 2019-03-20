Morning shows took over for late-night programs Wednesday morning, defending Devin Nunes’ Cow.

California’s Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intel Committee, is suing Twitter because a fake cow was mean to him on the internet.

On Sean Hannity’s Fox News Channel show Tuesday night Nunes wondered how he “can be attacked relentlessly hundreds of times a day by fake accounts.”

Next morning, Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski explained: “He’s so mad because people are making fun of him. He feels deeply about it.”

While Joe Scarborough wanted to know who is the lawyer who allowed client Nunes to bring forward a lawsuit “over a cow joke,” Brzezinski corrected that it’s a “twitter cow” and noted the media attention had set off a social media stampede – joke intended.

As a result, Devin Nunes’ Cow has jumped over the moon, from around 7,500 followers as the suit was being filed, to just over 300K followers

The lawsuit is “out of the Trump playbook,” Morning Joe regular Willie Geist explained, reminding viewers POTUS watched a Saturday Night Live rerun last weekend, did not like what he saw per usual, and tweeted that the FEC and FCC should investigate the show.

“So don’t follow” @DevinCow,” Mika advised. Alternatively, she suggested, go ahead and follow the cow, and make up five more Twitter accounts all following the cow.

“Let’s get to 500K” by 9 AM,” she urged.

As Morning Joe was wrapping for the day, at 9 AM ET, Brzezinski had an update:

“Before we close the show – it’s very important – @DevinCow, when our producers checked in earlier this morning, 297K followers. Now up to 340K followers.”

At 9:48 AM ET, the cow had 359K followers. At that clip, it soon will overtake Nunes’ 394K.