Oscar winner Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby) has signed on for The Hitman’s Bodyguard sequel from Lionsgate and Millennium Films. Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek are set to reprise their roles with Patrick Hughes is returning to direct from a screenplay by Tom O’Connor.

The latest installment, which is slated to begin filming this month, will follow Michael Bryce (Reynolds) who joins Darius (Jackson) and his wife Sonia (Hayek) on a mission along the Amalfi Coast.

The 2017 original grossed close to $80M domestic for Lionsgate and more than $180M worldwide.

Freeman was last seen on the big screen in Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and up next stars in the Lionsgate Olympus Has Fallen sequel Angel Has Fallen. He also serves as the host of National Geographic Channel’s The Story of God which follows Freeman as he travels to cities deemed the world’s holiest, and speak with religious leaders, scientists, historians, and archaeologists.

