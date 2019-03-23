More Than 800 Writers Sign Statement Vowing To Fire Agents If WGA Gives Order

More than 800 writers and showrunners have signed a statement saying that they will fire their agents if the WGA fails to reach an agreement with the Association of Talent Agents for a new franchise agreement. Signers include Olive Stone, John Wells, James L. Brooks, John Singleton, Aaron Sorkin, Norman Lear, Seth MacFarlane, Peter Farrelly, David Chase, Colin Trevorrow, David Simon, Paul Haggis, Mindy Kaling, Carlton Cuse, Robert Towne, Darren Star, Rashida Jones, WGA West president David A. Goodman and WGA East president Beau Willimon.

The guild will return to the bargaining table on Tuesday with the ATA, and WGA members will begin voting the next day on a new Agency Code of Conduct that would ban packaging fees and force agencies to sever their ties with affiliated production companies, both of which the guild says are conflicts of interest.

Notably, the statement of support for the guild says that any new agreement should “confront practices that constitute a conflict of interest” – not eliminate them. It’s not clear if this was intended as a sign that there remains some wiggle room in the guild’s steadfast demand that these practices be abolished.

“We are voting YES to support guild implementation of an Agency Code of Conduct after the current AMBA expires on April 6th, if there is no negotiated settlement,” the statement says. “We agree a new agency agreement should:

• Confront practices that constitute a conflict of interest: agency packaging fees and agencies functioning as producers.

• Require the agencies to work with the guild to protect writers’ interests by providing writer contracts, invoices and other information.”

Signers also agreed that in keeping with the guild’s rule that prohibits members from being represented by non-franchised agencies:

• We will only be represented as writers by agencies franchised by the guild.

• We commit to support our fellow guild members following termination of the current agreement.

Notable showrunners who didn’t sign the statement include Ava Duvernay, Lee Daniels, Dick Wolf, Chuck Lorre, J.J. Abrams, Ryan Murphy, Bill Lawrence, Tom Fontana, Adam Reed, Alan Ball, Marc Cherry, Michael Seitzman, and the Duffer Brothers.

The WGA West has about 10,000 active members, and the WGA East has about half that many. In the upcoming vote on the Code of Conduct, their votes will be combined to either approve or reject it.