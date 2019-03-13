The story of the Zodiac killer continues to intrigue true crime fans as podcast Monster: The Zodiac Killer surpasses 12M downloads in its first two months.

The figures make it one of the most downloaded podcasts of the year with the first series Atlanta Monster and the spin-off second season scoring a total of 60M downloads across both seasons.

The show, which is produced by and HowStuffWorks for by iHeartRadio, is narrated by Stuff They Don’t Want You To Know host Matt Frederick with Tenderfoot TV co-founder and Atlanta Monster host serving as exec producer.

Monster: The Zodiac Killer dives into one of the most notorious, unsolved serial killing sprees in history. Despite sketches, cyphers and taunting letters to the press, the question still remains: who is the Zodiac? It premiered on January 2 and will run for 15 episodes, finishing on March 26.

It comes as the podcast boom continues. Tenderfoot TV is also enjoying success with To Live and Die in LA with The Dirt author Neil Strauss. The series, which is produced by Tenderfoot TV with Cadence13 tells the story of the disappearance of aspiring actress Adea Shabani.