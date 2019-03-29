Participant Media has teamed with indie distributor Neon on the upcoming U.S. distribution of Monos, the Spanish-language drama directed by Alejandro Landes that Neon acquired after its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The pic, about a young group of soldiers and rebels training on a remote mountain in Latin America with an American hostage (Julianne Nicholson), won a World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award in Park City. No theatrical release date has been set by the co-distributors, but the pic screens Saturday at the New Directors/New Films festival in New York.

Moisés Arias, Sofia Buenaventura, Deiby Rueda, Karen Quintero and Laura Castrillón star in the pic, which Landes co-wrote with Alexis Dos Santos. Landes also produced with Fernando Epstein, Santiago Zapata and Cristina Landes.

Participant was a producer on Alfonso Cuarón’s Netflix movie Roma, which just won three Oscars and was up for Best Picture. The producer-financier was also behind fellow Latin American pics like Sebastián Lelio’s Oscar-winning A Fantastic Woman and Pablo Larraín’s No and Neruda.

“With Monos, Alejandro has created a spectacular and emotional cinematic experience, but it also helps illuminate the often chaotic process out of civil war in places like Colombia and the role of minors in combat situations they don’t control,” Jonathan King, president of Narrative Film and Television at Participant, said in a press release announcing the deal. “We could not be more proud to join NEON in sharing this visionary film with audiences.”

The film is a Le Pacte presentation of a Stela Cine production made with the support of Caracol Televisión. It was co-produced by Lemming Film (The Netherlands), Campo Cine (Argentina), Pandora (Germany), SnowGlobe (Denmark), Film I Väst (Sweden) and Mutante Cine (Uruguay).