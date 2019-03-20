Momentum Content has signed an exclusive overall deal with Industrial Media (American Idol). Under the pact, Anna Snead, Momentum’s Head of Development, will work closely with Industrial Media’s CEO Eli Holzman and President Aaron Saidman to create, develop and produce new television content under the Industrial Media umbrella.

“Aaron and I have always been impressed with Christina [Douglas] and Anna’s ability to create compelling ideas and now that they have harnessed that with top-notch producing acumen at Momentum, we are thrilled to be partnering with them,” stated Holzman.

Douglas added, “I’ve been a huge fan of Eli and Aaron for years, and now to be able to work closely with them is truly an honor. They’re dedicated to the craft of making fearless and compelling TV, and have built a working culture grounded in integrity. These are crucial attributes as we think about our producing partners, and they align with what Momentum stands for. We’re excited to bring new projects to the marketplace with them.”

The pact comes on the heels of Industrial Media’s first scripted show, Dirty Thirty from Courtney Kemp, getting a greenlight for development at HBO, as well as the strong season two debut of American Idol, co-produced by Industrial’s 19 Entertainment in partnership with Fremantle, on ABC.

Prior to starting Momentum in December of 2016, Douglas spent nearly a decade at Discovery Communications across a variety of departments and U.S. brands. Most recently, she served as a development executive at ID where she specialized in crime formats and developed hundreds of hours of content, including The 1980’s: The Deadliest Decade, Evil Lives Here, Las Vegas Law, Bad Blood, Evil Stepmothers, and Truth is Stranger than Florida. Since Momentum’s launch the company has been producing series for Investigation Discovery, Netflix and History.

Snead was behind series such as Blood and Oil, Airplane Repo and America’s Doomsday Plan at Discovery. She also developed series at Investigation Discovery including Shattered, See No Evil, Murder Among Friends, and she oversaw scripted projects such as Final Vision, Dating Game Killer, and Murder is Forever.

Momentum is represented by ICM Partners.