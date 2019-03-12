EXCLUSIVE: Mo McRae (Wild) is set as a lead opposite Megalyn Echikunwoke and Brittany Snow in Fox’s drama pilot based on the Endemol Shine Australia series Sisters. The untitled project (fka Sisters) hails from Annie Weisman, Jason Katims, as well as the original series’ co-creator Imogen Banks, Universal TV and Endemol Shine North America.

Written by Weisman based on the Australian series created by Jonathan Gavin and Banks, with Leslye Headland set to direct the pilot, the drama centers on Julia Bechley (Snow), an only child who finds her life turned upside down when her father is forced to reveal that over the course of his pioneering career as a fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children. As she dutifully begins to track down her emerging group of siblings, among a sea of brothers, Julia discovers only two sisters – both of whom quickly become a part of her now redefined family.

McRae will play Tim, Edie’s (Echikunwoke) husband and fellow attorney.

McRae’s credits include Wild, the upcoming second season of of Big Little Lies, and Pitch. He is repped by CAA, Anonymous, and Paul Hastings LLP.