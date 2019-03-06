Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories has inked a deal with Agatha Christie Ltd to develop a new TV series centered on Christie’s iconic sleuth Miss Marple. The latest incarnation will be based on the author’s Miss Marple books and short stories, and will be co-developed by the Big Little Lies producer and Endeavor Content.

The potential series will be produced by AGL’s James Prichard and Basi Akpabio along with Papandrea. Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky, Casey Haver, Jeanne Snow and Janice Park are shepherding the project.

Christie’s books about the amateur detective have been in print for more than 90 years and are now in more than 100 territories worldwide. Numerous film and TV adaptations have been mounted along the way starring the likes of Margaret Rutherford, Angela Lansbury, Geraldine McEwan, Helen Hayes and Joan Hickson.

“I’m just thrilled to be joining forces with James and Agatha Christie Ltd to reintroduce the brilliant Miss Marple to the world,” Papandrea said. “Agatha Christie is a true literary legend, and her Marple character at the center of these amazing stories is a complex female heroine providing great entertainment and inspiration. It’s such an exciting opportunity to bring it all to life.”

Said Prichard, chairman and CEO of Agatha Christie Ltd: “Miss Marple is one of literature’s most iconic female roles and this is the perfect moment to explore how she translates to TV in the context of all that is happening today. With their focus on strong female characters, Made Up Stories is our ideal partner for this project.”

ACL’s recent BBC One Christie adaptations included The ABC Murders, Ordeal By Innocence, And Then There Were None and Witness for the Prosecution, all produced alongside Mammoth Screen and penned by Sarah Phelps. 20th Century Fox released the movie Murder on the Orient Express in 2017 and is following that up with Death on the Nile.

Papandrea produced the Emmy-winning HBO series Big Little Lies and its upcoming second season, as well as fellow book-to-film adaptations Wild, Gone Girl, Warm Bodies, Milk and The Nightingale. Made Up Stories’ upcoming series include HBO’s The Undoing, Netflix’s Pieces of Her and TNT’s Tell Me Your Secrets.