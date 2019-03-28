EXCLUSIVE: Miramax has preemptively secured the rights to Peter Hoare’s pitch, The Twenty Year, a comedy about two females who, 20 years after raising money to go toward their class’ eventual 20-year reunion, reluctantly reunite in order to access that bank account.

Unfortunately, they also need to track down the teacher who opened this account with them…a teacher who had a nervous breakdown that nobody’s seen in years.

Miramax exec Matthew Anderson is supervising development as the studio is said to be fast-tracking the project.

“We’re beyond excited to take this journey with a writer as talented as Peter,” said Anderson. “His pitch was hilarious; we sparked to it immediately and can’t wait to develop this truly unique project together.”

Hoare was a writer on the short-lived CBS sitcom, Kevin Can Wait and also wrote the screenplay for the upcoming Billy Crystal-starring comedy film Standing Up, Falling Down, which will premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

“I’m thrilled to be making this movie with Miramax,” said Hoare. “There’s so much inherent comedy in how some people can completely reinvent themselves…and how others can remain the same, to a fault.

Hoare is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, CAA, and Stone Genow Smelkinson Binder & Christopher.

