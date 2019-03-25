Miramax has secured the film rights to I Won’t Be Home For Christmas, a holiday film written by Lauren Iungerich, who is also set to direct the feature as her first directorial outing. Iungerich is best known as the creator behind series such as MTV’s Awkward, which ran for five seasons, and the Netflix coming-of-age comedy, On my Block, which will launch its second season this month.

Iungerich is producing I Won’t Be Home For Christmas alongside Eli Roth and Roger Birnbaum, under their new Arts District Entertainment banner, Jamie Dooner, and Miramax’s Bill Block.

The plot centers on sixteen-year-old Grace who is given the golden ticket to forgo having to spend the holidays with her crazy family and instead go skiing with her new boyfriend Tad. When Tad unceremoniously breaks up with her before the trip, Grace must return home humiliated with a broken heart to endure her embarrassing family and their ludicrous holiday traditions.

Exec Producers are Jenny Frisbie, Michael Besman and Miramax’s Michael Lachance, who will supervise on behalf of the studio. Production is slated for June.

Iungerich is repped by ICM Partners and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.