EXCLUSIVE: Industry veteran Michael Lachance has joined Miramax as EVP of its newly created Family & Animation division. He will oversee the creative direction of the unit, reporting to COO and general counsel Bob Osher.

Lachance had been SVP Creative Development at Sony Pictures Animation, where he developed such hits as Hotel Transylvania and its sequel, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 and the Smurfs franchise.

Lachance has more than 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Before his stint at Sony, Lachance was a senior development executive at DreamWorks Animation, where he conceived the original idea for Kung Fu Panda. He also spearheaded the development of such animated hits as Madagascar, Shark Tale, Monsters vs. Aliens, Shrek 2 and Shrek the Third.

“We are very fortunate to have Mike join us and we look forward to his creative leadership to expand the Miramax content offering,” said Miramax CEO Bill Block, who announced the hire.

Said Lachance: “Miramax has always been a home for visionary filmmakers and original storytelling, so I’m thrilled that Bill and Bob have asked me to bring those qualities to its new Family and Animation division. I’m looking forward to building a slate of amazing stories for all ages and making this a home for directors, writers and artists to create their best work.”