Netflix has given a 10-episode series order to a semi-autobiographical comedy-of-age comedy from The Mindy Project creator/exec producer Mindy Kaling, The Mindy Project co-exec producer Lang Fisher and Universal TV where Kaling had been based for a decade and a half before recently signing a big pact with Warner Bros. TV.

Netflix

Co-created, co-written and executive produced by Kaling and Fisher, who also serve as showrunners, the as-yet untitled comedy is about the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl, inspired by Kaling’s own childhood.

Kaling and Fisher executive produce with 3 Arts’ Howard Klein and David Miner.

Kaling recently finished production on a mini-series adaptation of the popular film Four Weddings and a Funeral for Hulu and Uni TV, slated to debut this year, on which she served as a writer and executive producer. This marks her first series on Netflix.

Kaling landed her first TV staff-writing job on the first season of NBC/Uni TV’s The Office. She became a rising star, ascending to an executive producer on the Emmy-winning series where she also played customer service representative Kelly Kapoor.

The Mindy Project Hulu

Kaling went on to create, executive produce and star in the praised Uni TV comedy The Mindy Project, which ran for six seasons, three on Fox and three on Hulu. She also co-created and executive produced the NBC/Uni TV comedy series Champions.

Kaling’s feature Late Night, on which she serves as producer, writer and star opposite Emma Thompson, made a strong debut at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by Amazon Studios for a record-breaking North American distribution deal. Kaling is also the author of two bestselling books, Why Not Me? and Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns). She is repped by CAA, 3 Arts and attorney PJ Shapiro. Fisher is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Fisher, currently co-executive producer on NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham.