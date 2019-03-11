Silicon Valley co-creator Mike Judge has signed a two-year overall deal with HBO, which includes series production commitments for two new comedy series. Judge’s deal includes all forms of television, excluding animation.

Under the pact, the two new comedies are Qualityland, based on the novel of the same name by Marc-Uwe Kling, a co-production with HBO and Lionsgate, and limited series A5.

Co-written and executive produced by Judge and Josh Lieb (Silicon Valley), Qualityland, based on Kling’s novel, is set in the very near future. It’s everything we have now, and more so. It’s the story of humanity’s struggle against the tyranny of convenience. But funny.

3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg also executive produces. HBO co-produces with Lionsgate.

A5 is co-written by Judge and Etan Cohen (Holmes & Watson, King of the Hill). It is centered on a bioengineer who discovers the gene that makes a person an asshole and attempts to answer the questions nagging at all of us: Why do assholes exist? Why have they come to dominate our culture? And can they be cured?

Rotenberg also executive produces for 3 Arts.

Judge’s TV career was launched in 1992 when MTV picked up his animated short Frog Baseball. A year later, MTV spun off its Beavis and Butt-head characters into a TV series of their own, which became a pop culture phenom and aired from 1993-98. It was briefly revived in 2011. Judge provided the voices for both characters. The long-running Fox series King of the Hill, which Judge co-created, won an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program in 1999. Judge voiced lead character Hank Hill as well as others including the mushmouthed Boomhauer.

Judge’s began his foray into live-action comedy with Silicon Valley, which Judge co-created with John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky, and is heading into its sixth season on HBO. The series has received multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, including a recent Emmy directing nom for Judge.

Judge is repped by WME, 3 Arts, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman. Lieb is represented by WME, Cinetic Media, and Sloss Eckhouse LawCo. Kling is represented by WME. Cohen is represented by CAA and Mosaic.